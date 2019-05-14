Group which blackmailed housing developer arrested

JOHOR BARU: Johor police have solved several cases of blackmailing of a housing and factory project site developer with the arrest of six members of the ‘04 Kluang’ secret society near here yesterday.

Johor Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the arrest of the six local men aged between 23 and 35 in several parts of Kluang would help police solve four cases which resulted in serious injury, fights and treachery.

“Police seized two parangs and samurai swords, eight handphones and a Mitsubishi Triton vehicle from the suspects.

“Initial investigations found that the six men who were arrested were members of the 04 Kluang secret society and involved in blackmailing activities as well as recruiting new members into the gang,” he said in a statement here last night.

Mohd Kamarudin said all the arrests would be investigated under Section 326 and Section 384 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and blackmailing as well as under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959.

He said the public and project site developers have been urged to come forward to provide information and lodge complaints if they are being blackmailed.

The information can be channeled through the Hotline number 013-6052467. - Bernama