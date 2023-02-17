Grow own greens to save marketing costs: Expert

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are encouraged to grow vegetables at home to lower the cost of living as this can save a family an average of between RM100 and RM150 a month, said Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) education officer and natural farming trainer N.V. Subbarow.

He said a person does not need a huge piece of land to grow vegetables, and that even those living in an apartment or a condominium can do so.

Subbarow said the most important thing is to have a container, such as those made out of polystyrene, good soil and kitchen scraps as fertiliser to produce organic vegetables.

“People should look at what is easy to grow in their homes, such as curry leaf, chilli, eggplant, lady’s finger and spinach. This will help a family cut down on their marketing costs. For example, the cost of curry leaf is now RM15 per kg.

“Planting vegetables can be a big help to families, and students can be roped in to promote such ideas to their parents and family members,” he said, adding that families with extra produce can share with their neighbours or sell them.

Subbarow said CAP had first introduced the idea of “green garden education” to students from a school in Batu Caves. He taught them how to create a vegetable patch from idle land. This then attracted the interest of a Tamil school in Carey Island.

The school managed to bring together teachers from 30 Tamil schools in Kuala Langat to listen to his talk on the importance of “green garden education” for students.

“Students can learn about farming, the life span of vegetables and the difficulties faced by farmers. This will instil respect for farmers.

“Schools have a lot of idle land which can be turned into vegetable patches.”

He said students’ interest in agriculture can be stoked by engaging them, and they can proudly display the crops they cultivate to their parents.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations secretary-general Datuk Paul Selvaraj said growing vegetables at home can help reduce a family’s marketing expenditure, especially at a time when the cost of living keeps rising.

He said he, too, grows curry leaf and vegetables at home, and his wife is happy that she does not need to go to the market as often as she used to.

According to him, families should be encouraged to use whatever space they have, no matter how small, to start their vegetable gardens.

“Even flower pots can be used to grow vegetables if they do not have the space.

“The government should encourage the public to utilise idle land to grow vegetables, and the community in the area can get involved in the project.

“People need to find ways to save money, and having a vegetable garden is helpful.”

Selvaraj said at least 40% of the money earned by the B40 group goes to marketing.