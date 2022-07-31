GRS has no objection to tabling Anti-Hopping Bill in State Assembly: Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has no objection to tabling the anti-hopping bill at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) and further discussions is needed for this to happen, said the coalition’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also state Local Government and Housing Minister, said obviously GRS component party leaders will need to sit down and discuss the matter but is positive the move to table the bill will be accommodated.

He said the anti-hopping bill can establish stability in governing the state and it is good for Sabah politics.

“It is a question of when (to table the bill), whether we need to have a special session just for this or perhaps we want to consider having it passed during the budget session in either November or December, we have no problem as far as (the state) government is concerned.

“But I can’t say for sure because I’m not the (DUN) Speaker, I can’t decide which agenda has to be decided (in DUN sitting), but what I’m saying is that obviously we have no objection for that purpose (to table the bill),” he told reporters here today.

He was met at the state-level Warriors’ Day celebration and launching of the National Month celebrations and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign for the state at Padang Merdeka here that was officiated by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

On Thursday, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) 2022 to create a provision prohibiting members of the Parliament (MPs) from changing parties, received the support of more than two-thirds of MPs, with 209 out of 220 MPs being in favour.

Also on Thursday, Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), said it is important for the Sabah and Sarawak DUN to quickly table the anti-hopping law because the amendment did not apply to the two DUNs.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said that he had been informed that Sabah, Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan would amend their constitutions to enable the amendment to be enforced in those states. - Bernama