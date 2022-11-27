GRS’ meeting with PM was to express support: Hajiji

PUTRAJAYA: The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) today met Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Perdana Putra here for about an hour.

When met by the media after the meeting, GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said GRS was there to express the coalition’s support for Anwar’s leadership and the formation of the new government.

“Our main aim was to express the Sabah government and GRS’ undivided support to the Prime Minister,” said Hajiji adding that the Prime Minister deeply appreciated the gesture.

When asked if he had submitted the list of MPs from GRS to join the Cabinet at the meeting, the Sabah Chief Minister said the matter was not discussed.

Anwar on Friday said the unity government had achieved a two-thirds majority with the participation of GRS.

Hajiji on the same day reportedly said the support and participation of Sabah political parties in the unity government led by Anwar will ensure stability and prosperity of the people in the state.

GRS comprises Bersatu Sabah, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP) and Pertubuhan Kebangsaan Sabah Bersatu (USNO). - Bernama