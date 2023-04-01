GRS ready to prove support for Hajiji as Chief Minister: Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is prepared to prove the legitimacy of support from Sabah state assemblymen for Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix) as the Chief Minister, said GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said this was because certain quarters claimed to have secured the support of more than half of the Sabah assemblymen to enable this group to form a new state government.

Hajiji had received declarations of support from a majority of Sabah assemblymen, including seven Pakatan Harapan (PH) representatives, to continue leading the state government, he said.

“We are prepared to prove the legitimacy of this support to the appropriate parties if and when required.

“The political environment and situation in Sabah remain stable for business and investment purposes,” he said in a statement today.

The Sabah State Assembly has 79 assemblymen - 73 elected and six appointed.

The Sabah government now has the support of 59 assemblymen, comprising 29 from GRS, Barisan Nasional (17), PH (seven), Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (one), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (one) and Independent (one). - Bernama