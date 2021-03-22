GRS’ struggle for Sabahans has just begun- Muhyiddin (updated)

KOTA KINABALU: The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) struggle did not end with victory in the Sabah election, instead, the task of assisting the people has just begun, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said during the state election last September, he heard the grievances of the people, who wanted changes in Sabah with better development, especially in terms of infrastructure, and poverty to be addressed.

“The people of Sabah have placed their faith in us.. and that is why when we are already here (ruling the state), we must not forget the trust given to us.

“We must shoulder this mandate with great determination so that the hopes of Sabahans can be translated in the form of assistance, support and development in every field,” he said in his speech at a GRS dinner event here tonight.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is also GRS and Sabah PN chairman, Deputy Chief Minister 1, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also Sabah STAR President, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili is also Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president.

GRS is a coalition of component parties from PN, BN and PBS.

Muhyiddin said Covid-19 had put the people in a very difficult situation in terms of survival, adding that as such all assistance must be delivered in the quickest time possible.

The prime minister said it has also been a big challenge for the government to provide assistance to the people, and in this regard, it took an extraordinary effort by the government to overcome those challenges.

“I understand it is not something easy, something most challenging even compared to what the Federal government had faced before, and due to this, we have had to take extraordinary efforts with so many different types of challenges thrown in every other day.

“Although there is no reference material or past experiences to bank on, more or less, we are dealing with the situation ... we have delivered the vaccine, little by little efforts to help the people back to having a normal, good life are being implemented, step by step, we are managing the people’s health and economic problems,“ he said.

Muhyiddin said the Federal Government had always given 110 per cent support to the Sabah state government under GRS’ leadership, especially in developing the state and overcoming poverty.

The prime minister said the Federal Government would also give priority and special attention to the people’s problems and needs in Sabah.

“There were times when the Chief Minister did not ask for allocations (but) the Federal Government gave anyway to manage COVID-19 issues.. in these trying times I am proud to see Sabah under the GRS leadership becoming stronger.

“I have established personal relationships (with GRS state government leaders), the government will continue helping the people and it is important to know what are the problems faced... the cooperation between the Federal Government and GRS (state government) must not only be continued but strengthened as well,“ he said.

Muhyiddin said he would be briefed tomorrow on the state government’s plans for the people, after which he will give his own views to ensure that the coalition is able to fulfil the people’s mandate in the best possible way. -Bernama