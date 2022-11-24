GRS to support Agong’s directions

PETALING JAYA: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) says it agrees with GPS to abide by any decision made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the formation of the next government.

GRS chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor said the formation of the federal government must take place as soon as possible for the sake of the people.

Therefore, he said, GRS will follow Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in complying with the King’s decision for a unity government, for the sake of national stability and the wellbeing of the people.