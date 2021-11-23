Gruesome find as cops recover decomposed body

KUALA LUMPUR: Police recovered the decomposed body of a man by a riverbank near a City Hall rubbish disposal site at the Middle Ring Road 2, Batu Caves last Friday.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai (pix) said there were no identification papers on the victim who was clad in a collared T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

He said a post mortem conducted on the body revealed no injuries that pointed to foul play.

Beh said there was a tattoo on the man’s right shoulder.

He said the case is classified as sudden death and the body is yet to be claimed.

Beh urged those with information to contact Sentul police at 03-4048 2206, the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the investigations officer Sgt Kamilan at 03-62572222/018-3913856.