GST: Abdul Hadi hopes govt will make appropriate consideration

MARANG: The government should study all aspects and make an appropriate consideration if it wants to bring back the goods and services tax (GST), said PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said any decision on this issue should take into consideration the welfare of the people, especially the low-income group.

“Don’t impose tax on basic goods ... people are already pressured by the increase in cost of living now.

“Consider it fairly, that is its effects on the people and the responsibility (to be fulfilled) of the government,” the Marang Member of Parliament told reporters after delivering his weekly lecture at Masjid Rusila here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in a special interview with Nikkei Asia in Tokyo on May 31, said the government was not ruling out the possibility of reintroducing GST.

GST, which was seen by some as an effective way to increase the country’s revenue, was implemented by the Barisan Nasional government in April 2015 but was scrapped by Pakatan Harapan after it took federal power in 2018. — Bernama