GTA contesting 10 parliamentary seats in Kedah: Mukhriz

ALOR SETAR: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) aims to contest for 10 parliamentary seats in Kedah in the 15th General Election, said its pro-tem deputy chairman Datuk Seri Muhkriz Mahathir.

The Pejuang president said the parliamentary seats are in the rural areas and considered Umno and PASA strongholds.

However, he said, GTA was still evaluating some of the seats and yet to decide whether or not to contest.

“Among others, we need to know the sentiment on the ground towards the current political situation and GTA and on our preparation, and whether we have suitable candidates,” he told a media conference today.

GTA comprises Pejuang, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and Parti Ikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman).

The incumbent Jerlun Member of Parliament (MP) said that although GTA did not have big party machinery like other coalition parties, it had enough machinery to face GE15.

On cooperation with other political parties, Mukhriz said Pejuang was prepared to work with any party in the coming general election.

He said Pejuang had held discussions with certain coalition political parties on the possibility of working together in GE15.

“We don’t really care about which one (PH or PN), and there has been some positive response from PN, and on working with PH, I just heard that (pro-tem GTA chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad issued a statement through the video (yesterday) that he is open if PH wants to discuss,“ he added. - Bernama