‘GTA found young voters following their parents decision when voting’

LANGKAWI: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) will be focusing on convincing young and new voters on the current political situation in the country in facing the upcoming 15th General Election.

Its founding chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said this was because this group of voters might not be used to the situation and therefore, needed clarification on it.

“They (the GTA election machinery) will try to convince them that Pejuang (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air) this time are the fighters that will fight for the original struggle of Bersatu. Secondly, we want to focus on the automatic as well as young voters.

“We have found that they (young voters) will only be following their parents decision when voting,“ he said at a news conference after meeting the Pejuang and GTA election machinery at the Langkawi Member of Parliament service centre, here, today.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister said if it was true that there was a case against former Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas over the allegations in his book, ‘My Story: Justice in the Wilderness’, any action taken with regard to the case should be based on the law.

On Oct 9, the Cabinet agreed to form a special task force to conduct a preliminary investigation before the next course of action could be taken with regards to the claims made by the former AG in his book. - Bernama