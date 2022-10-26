GTA’s application still being processed: RoS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has said that the application of Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) for registration is still being processed by the department.

“It has not been approved or rejected yet,” RoS Mohd Nawardi Saad said when contacted by Bernama today.

GTA pro tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported as saying yesterday that GTA would be using the Pejuang logo in the 15th general election (GE15) because the government did not approve the registration of GTA.

GTA, which was established on Aug 4, submitted its application to RoS on Aug 18.

GTA comprises Pejuang, Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman), Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra).

Mohd Nawardi said the draft constitution of GTA needed to be amended to bring it in line with existing laws.

“We will have no objection to approving it if the proposed constitution meets the set policies,” he said.

According to Mohd Nawardi, GTA representatives met his officers today to discuss its registration.

GTA was reported to be planning to contest about 120 parliamentary seats in GE15.

Nomination day for GE15 is Nov 5 and polling is on Nov 19. - Bernama