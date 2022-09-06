GTA submits registration papers to RoS

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) has handed in its application to be registered as a coalition with the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

GTA information chief Nizam Mahshar reportedly said all the required documents were submitted to RoS today.

This was to ensure that the coalition was eligible to contest in the coming general election (GE15).

GTA currently consists of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad-led Pejuang, Ibrahim Ali’s Putra, PAS-splinter group Berjasa, and National Indian Muslim Alliance Party (Iman).

GTA’s focus would be on winning in Malay-majority areas, targeting 120 parliamentary seats in Peninsular Malaysia.