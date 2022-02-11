GTA to name PM candidate only after winning GE15: Mahathir

BANGI: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) will name its prime ministerial candidate only after winning the 15th General Election (GE15), said the coalition pro tem chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

The fourth and seventh prime minister said that, thus far, the GTA does not have a list of candidates for the post of prime minister.

“We (GTA) will decide if we win the general election. If we don’t win, there will be no PM candidate,” he said at a press conference after announcing the GTA candidates for GE15 at the Bangi Convention Centre here today.

Dr Mahathir said this when asked if the GTA had finalised a suitable candidate for the position of prime minister if it succeeded in winning 112 parliamentary seats in GE15.

GTA today announced that it will contest more than 120 parliamentary seats in GE15, using the Pejuang logo and flag as the registration of the coalition, which was established on Aug 4, has not yet been approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

On the GTA manifesto, Dr Mahathir, who is also the chairman of Pejuang, said that it will be launched soon.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir said that there was no meeting held with some of the big names of Barisan Nasional (BN) and UMNO leaders who have been dropped from contesting GE15. - Bernama