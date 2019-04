GUA MUSANG: The RM36.7 million bridge in Kampung Pulau Setelu linking Gua Musang to Jeli will be opened to the public by Aidilfitri.

Nenggiri assemblyman Ab Aziz Yusof said the construction of the bridge across Sungai Nenggiri was started in January 2017 and is currently in the final stage, with completion expected to be in Ramadan.

He said the new bridge could solve the problem of traffic congestion at Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai especially during Aidilfitri.

Ab Aziz said the original bridge in the village had collapsed due to floods in December 2014.

“To overcome this problem, a temporary bridge was built and the new bridge is being built next to it,“ he told reporters when inspecting the construction works, here today. — Bernama