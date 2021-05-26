Guan Eng calls for thorough investigation into LRT crash

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong should not be satisfied with blaming only the driver of the empty LRT train for negligence in manually controlling his train that caused the collision with the LRT carrying 213 passengers, Lim Guan Eng said today.

The DAP secretary-general called for a thorough and exhaustive investigation to determine how a manually controlled train can get on a track with a train coming from the opposite direction.

“Can any LRT train just get on a train line without the controller in the command centre knowing or the automated computer tracking system alerting, signalling, or ringing alarm bells that two trains are on the same track but in the opposite direction?” he asked in a statement.

“Wee must ensure that all those responsible and not just the driver are punished for negligence. No stone must be left unturned to arrive at the truth of the accident that has caused injuries to 213 passengers, of which three are in critical condition.”