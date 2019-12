PUTRAJAYA: The move by the police to get a court order to prevent a congress organised by Chinese education group Dong Jiao Zong (Dong Zong) in “Malaysia Baru” was very disappointing, says DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix).

He said freedom of speech should be allowed in Malaysia Baru and there was no reason to bar the closed-door congress that was organised to discuss the implementation of Jawi in vernacular schools next year.

“For example, Kongres Maruah Melayu was given the green light. The Dong Zong congress should have been allowed. There are some parties who did not agree with the views put forward but this is part of Malaysia Baru.”

Speaking to reporters after the closing ceremony of the Financial Literacy Festival, Lim said the Cabinet had decided that Jawi was optional in vernacular schools and it requires the consent of their respective Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) before it can be taught.

He added that if there is no PTA in a particular school than the decision can be made by the board of governors.

He said the 14 letters being taught in three pages in the Bahasa Melayu textbooks are not enough to learn Jawi as the script has 37 letters in its alphabet.

The Dong Zong conference was scheduled to be held in Kajang on Dec 28 but police obtained a court order on the eve to stop them from going ahead with it.

Lim said the Dong Zong issue will be brought up at the Cabinet because of some recent developments, but he did not elaborate.

He said the Opposition is playing a double game because to the Chinese community they say they support it, to the Malay community they say they oppose it.

He said this two-faced game being played by the Opposition is very dangerous could cause tension in the country.