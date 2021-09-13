Guan Eng has given police statement on alleged quarantine breach

GEORGE TOWN: Police have recorded a statement from DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng in connection with reports that he had allegedly violated a home-quarantine order by attending the Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting on Sept 2.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said Lim, the Air Putih state assemblyman, gave his statement to the police on Sept 10, after he had completed his self-quarantine.

“Police are conducting further investigations before finalising the police enquiry paper,” he said when contacted today.

Police classified the case under police enquiry paper after receiving three reports on the issue, and they have also recorded statements from three other individuals.

On Sept 8, Penang Gerakan Youth spokesman Mohd Aswaad Jaafaf lodged a police report against Lim for allegedly violating home quarantine regulations after Lim’s lawyer Gobind Singh Deo told the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court hearing the former Penang chief minister’s undersea tunnel project corruption case that his client had been ordered to undergo home quarantine from Sept 1 to 10 for being a close contact of a Covid-19 positive case.

However, Lim denied having violated the quarantine order, saying he was only told of the need to self-quarantine on Sept 2 after attending the state assembly sitting. — Bernama