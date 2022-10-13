Guan Eng: Holding GE15 amid Deepavali very disrespectful

PETALING JAYA: Holding General Elections (GE15) in the midst of Deepavali is very disrespectful to the Indian community, says DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng.

“Apart from selfish political interests, calling an election in the midst of the flood season and uncertain economic times that requires complete focus to deal with these problems is highly irresponsible.

“What is clear is that BN (Barisan Nasional), by holding the elections in the midst of Deepavali, a first in any major ethnic festival since Merdeka, is so disrespectful to the Indian community,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, on a related matter, the Bagan incumbent MP also accused BN of not having any plans to deal with the financial burden faced by the people and businesses facing escalating costs of living, depreciating ringgit, rising interest rates, low real wage increase that cannot keep up with inflation and a severe foreign labour shortage.

“How can a BN victory save the value of the ringgit, which dropped to a new historic low of RM3.27 to the Singapore dollar and a new 24-year-old low of RM4.69 to the US dollar?” he added.