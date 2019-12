KUALA LUMPUR: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has cried foul over allegations by an Umno delegate that the political party had brought in phantom voters from India and China.

“This is a dangerous game of sentiments when it is absolutely not true. I ask that the person who made the allegations to show proof that such a thing happened,“ he told reporters at the sidelines after officiating the Federal Territories DAP convention today.

He also called for police reports to be lodged so that the matter can be investigated by the police accordingly.

This comes after Bukit Gelugor Umno delegate Datuk Omar Faudzar said that according to the Auditor-General’s report, 95% of Chinese and Indian tourists entered Malaysia and did not show record of exiting the country at the Umno General Assembly on Saturday.

He then linked it to them perhaps receiving Mykad to vote in the last General Elections, and alleged that this is DAP’s strategy to want to take over the country.

Omar also accused DAP of selling government-linked companies (GLCs) to trouble the Malays.

To this, Lim also retorted that the GLCs are not under the purview of the Finance Ministry, of which he is Minister.

“GLCs are under the Khazanah, which is chaired by the Prime Minister. I’m not even the board member of Khazanah, how am I involved also I don’t know,“ he said.

He also said this kind of statement is driving a wedge between the Malays and non-Malays.