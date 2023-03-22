Guan Eng lodges report against Muhyiddin over Albukhary Foundation tax remarks

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng today lodged a police report against Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over the latter’s remarks regarding the revocation of tax exemption for the Albukhary Foundation.

“I have repeatedly stated that this (allegation) is untrue and I have never issued any letter to revoke the tax exemption given to the AlBukhary Foundation.

“I have challenged Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to provide proof that I have revoked the tax exemption of the AlBukhary Foundation,” he said when met by the media before filing the police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, here today.

Lim who is also Bagan Member of Parliament claimed that the issue was deliberately played up to spread negative sentiments.

Muhyiddin, during a press conference outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya on March 9, claimed that Lim had revoked the tax exemption previously given to the AlBukhary Foundation.

However, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during Minister’s Question Time (MQT) in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday confirmed that Lim, as the then Finance Minister did not ever revoke the tax exemption given to the Albukhary Foundation as claimed.

Anwar said that the allegation was untrue, and the truth was that the tax exemption for the Albukhary Foundation was only given on Feb 25, 2021.

The Prime Minister said that under Subsection 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967, tax exemptions are not under the jurisdiction of ministers or the PM, but are under the sole authority of the Inland Revenue Board director general. - Bernama