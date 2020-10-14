Guan Eng, Mat Sabu’s audience with the king postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix) and Amanah president Mohammad Sabu’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara, scheduled for today and next Wednesday respectively, have been postponed.

In a joint statement, the two leaders said they were notified of the postponement by the King’s senior private secretary yesterday.

“We uphold the decree and pray that His Majesty and Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong, as well as all members of the royal family, are blessed with good health and wellbeing,” the statement said.

Yesterday, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was granted an audience with the King at Istana Negara after claiming to have secured the support of more than 120 members of Parliament (MPs).

Istana Negara in a statement later said Anwar however merely submitted the total number of MPs who allegedly gave their support to him to form a new government, without submitting the list of names of the MPS to strengthen his claim.

In this regard, Al-Sultan Abdullah advised Anwar to accept and respect the legal process as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.-Bernama