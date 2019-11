PETALING JAYA: The police have an obligation to explain how the US government came to the conclusion that Malaysia “continues to be a source and transit point for Muslim terror groups”, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix).

In its report on terrorism last year, the US said these terror organisations included the Islamic State (IS), Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), al-Qaeda and Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).

Lim, who was speaking at the Johor DAP annual convention in Muar, also welcomed an assurance by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the allegations would be investigated.

“The report noted Malaysia’s efforts in combating terrorism through legal prosecution, border patrols and social media monitoring. Four terrorism-related incidents were listed but it was noted that there were no IS-related attacks on Malaysian soil last year,” he said.

However, he pointed out that there was no mention in the US report on activities of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

He said public concerns “will only mount” over recent police action against the defunct Sri Lankan separatist group when compared with active terrorist cells belonging to IS, ASG, al-Qaeda and JI.

Lim reiterated Muhyiddin’s statement that terrorism and communist conspiracy allegations against DAP were nothing more than “opposition lies”, which he expects will be spread even more during the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Lim said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had also spread “a new lie” by saying Lim had threatened not to pay the salaries of civil servants who do not vote for the PH candidate in the by-election.

“I had urged voters to reject politics of racism and religious extremism by the Opposition and focus on the party that can deliver better services, better policies and better benefits to the people.”

On the cooperation between MCA, Umno and PAS, Lim said they have yet to answer the question on how MCA could “accept Umno and PAS pronouncements that effectively extinguish the fundamental rights of non-Malays and non-Muslims under the Federal Constitution”.

“A victory by MCA in the Tanjung Piai by-election may lead to an endorsement of the racist and extremist religious philosophy of PAS and Umno,” he added.