Guan Eng’s ex-aide detained over undersea tunnel project

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained an ex-aide of former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng over the proposed RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project.

It is learnt that the MACC had summoned Jeffery Chew Gim Eam, who also served as the Penang Port Commission chairman until early this year, to its state headquarters here at about 2pm yesterday.

After a few hours of questioning, Chew, who was Lim’s special officer from 2008 to 2013, was detained and a team of officers also proceeded to raid his home in Batu Ferringhi.

It is learnt that he will be remanded tomorrow as part of the investigations.

Chew, who joined DAP in the 1990s, is a former state committee member and a party loyalist.

A state DAP leader, who requested anonymity, said Chew was likely held over allegations that there were corrupt proceedings in the tender process.

The project has been bogged down by controversies since it was first mooted in 2009, as part of the ambitious Penang Transport Master Plan.

It was designed to alleviate traffic congestion and make the island and mainland more easily accessible.

The project delivery partner of the 7.2km undersea tunnel is Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd, which won the tender to execute one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the region.

The tunnel is to connect Gurney Drive on the island with Bagan Ajam in Butterworth, but since its conceptualisation in 2009, the project has drawn various controversies, with civil societies here being the main critics.

Non-governmental organisation luminaries have rejected the project, citing that it was a waste of money when the sum could be accorded to improve public transport and fight climate change.