Guan Eng stays mum on toll announcement

KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) has kept mum on a supposed “important announcement” regarding toll collections that is expected to be made by the government soon.

He was responding to questions from the media on what the announcement would be and when the rakyat could expect it to be made.

“Can you wait for the announcement, if there is any? Please wait for it,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing ceremony of the novation agreement for the Light Rail Transit 3, here, yesterday.

When asked if the announcement involved the absolute abolition of toll collections, as pledged in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) election manifesto, Lim urged all quarters not to speculate on the matter.

“I am sure there will be clarity when the announcement is made. But until then please don’t speculate. Let’s wait for the announcement,” he said.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had, last night, said the government would be making an important announcement on toll collection very soon, having discussed the matter in the Cabinet.

“Maybe in a day or two a statement on tolls will be made by the minister concerned,” he had said, while declining to reveal any further details.

Commenting further on the matter, Lim said it remained the government’s commitment to fulfil all its election manifesto, including on its pledge on toll abolition, but said it has to be done according to the government’s financial capability.

“We don’t wash our hands on our manifesto. That’s our commitment. But it must be based on our current capabilities because everyone knows this is an issue of rising costs.

“But we will continue to strive to fulfil all of PH’s promises,” he added.