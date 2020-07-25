Guan Eng three hours late for MACC questioning due to flat tyre (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Former Finance Minister Lim Guang Eng was almost three hours late for his 10am session with investigators from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here today, after the car he was travelling in suffered a tyre puncture en route from Penang.

His appointment had been fixed for 10am but the Bagan MP, accompanied by his lawyer RSN Rayer, were seen walking into the MACC building here in at 12.40pm.

Earlier, at 9.30am, the former Penang Chief Minister had posted pictures of his car’s flat tyre on the North-South Highway on his Facebook account.

Lim later arrived at the MACC building in a different car than the one in the pictures posted.

Earlier, at 10.20am, MACC officers told reporters that Lim had called investigators to inform he was in Simpang Pulai, near Ipoh at that time and will be arriving late.

This is Lim’s second session with the MACC to record his statement in connection with the investigation into the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project in Penang.

His first session was on Wednesday, in which he arrived at the MACC building at 1.05pm and left at 7.13pm without issuing a statement to the media.

Lim was then supposed to continue his session on Thursday but called in sick while his Friday appointment was also reportedly called off due to other engagements.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki prior to this had said that the investigation papers on the undersea tunnel project are expected to be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) in the near future for further action.

He also said that the investigation was in the final stages of completion with only a few witnesses left to give their statements to complete the probe.

On June 30, the MACC detained a former senior official of the Penang Port Commission (PPC) to assist with investigations into elements of corruption in the undersea tunnel project.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, as well as several current and former state executive council members, have also been called to provide their statements to the MACC regarding the mega project.

Meanwhile, Lim was seen leaving the MACC office at 7.50pm today, after more than seven hours of questioning.

Lim and Rayer went straight into a waiting car and declined to answer questions when approached by reporters.

An MACC source said Lim had been asked to go back to the MACC headquarters for further questioning at 11am tomorrow. - Bernama