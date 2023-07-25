Guan Eng to contest in state polls, Ramasamy and four excos dropped

PETALING JAYA: DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng will contest in the upcoming state elections, while deputy chief minister P Ramasamy and four other executive councillors have been dropped.

The former finance minister and current Bagan MP has also been the Air Putih assemblyman since 2008 and hopes to defend his seat for a fourth term.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Ramasamy will be replaced by former chief operating officer of Ecoworld Development Sdn Bhd, S Sundarajoo.

Wanita DAP chief Chong Eng will also not contest in the state polls and former Pengkalan Kota assemblyman Daniel Gooi will be contesting for her previous Padang Lalang seat instead.

Meanwhile, former four-term Sungai Puyu assemblyman Phee Boon Poh will also not defend his seat and replacing his seat will be his daughter, Syn Tze.

State executive councillors, Soon Lip Chee and Yeoh Soon Hin, were also dropped for the state polls.

Soon’s former Bagan Jermal seat will be contested by newbie Chee Yeeh Keen while Yeoh will see his three-term Paya Terubong constituency to be contested by former Bukit Bendera MP Wong Hon Wai.

DAP will also field 19 candidates in Penang and two in Kedah for the state elections on Aug 12, announced by its secretary-general Anthony Loke.