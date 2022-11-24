Guan Eng to GPS, Abang Jo: I’m sorry

PETALING JAYA: Lim Guan Eng (pix) has apologised to Sarawak premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government for past remarks that “may have offended” them.

“The future of the country is more important.

“Let us make a fresh start to cooperate to preserve the diversity, inclusiveness and unity of our multiracial and multicultural society as well as protect our Federal Constitution for the benefit of all in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Lim’s apology through a Facebook post came hours after the party’s secretary-general Anthony Loke met Abang Johari in Kuching earlier today.