Guan Eng to PAS: Don’t downgrade non-Muslims

PETALING JAYA: PAS must stop downgrading the non-Muslims by saying that the party is willing to “negotiate” with them on the ummah unity agenda, said DAP chairperson Lim Guan Eng (pix).

Lim was referring to PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin’s statement to an online news portal that had stated that PAS was willing to negotiate with non-Muslims provided that they agree with the party’s unity agenda.

“PAS must be reminded that non-Muslims are Malaysian citizens who are not political opponents of PAS and it should not take them as its political enemies.

“Non-Muslims should not be downgraded but embraced instead in an inclusive nature by any responsible political party that seeks to unite the nation,“ Lim said in a statement today.

Lim said some of PAS’ statements seemed to portray open hostility and contempt towards the rights and dignity of non-Muslims allegedly expressed by PAS President, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“Hadi had blamed non-Muslims and non-bumis for being the root of all corruption, that non-Muslims cannot hold senior Cabinet posts, blamed non-Muslims and non-Malays for threatening the political power of the Malays when all top government positions are held by Malays or Muslims, lied that PH was dominated by non-Muslims that are anti-Islam and anti-Malay and lied again that PH won the 2018 general elections through treachery, labelled those encouraging the use of English as having a colonial mindset, and interfering in non-Muslim cultural events by wanting to ban entertainment concerts and Oktoberfest as well Bon Odori even though there are no religious ceremonies held,“ the Bagam MP added.