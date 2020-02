KUALA LUMPUR: Lim Guan Eng has shed light on the actual reason behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation today as the Prime Minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman.

The DAP secretary-general said he was told by Mahathir in a meeting this morning that the latter did not want to work with Umno under a new coalition that would supposedly form the new government.

Lim said the premier had clearly stated that he could not work with his former party having worked so hard to topple the Umno-led federal government in the last general election.

“DAP commends Tun’s principled position of refusing to work with Umno, whose leaders are involved in corrupt practises and misrule.

“This is the first time that a Malaysian prime minister is prepared to resign on principle, to uphold integrity and combat corruption,” he told a press conference after chairing an emergency party meeting, here today.

Earlier today, Lim, together with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, had met Mahathir at his residence in Seri Kembangan to discuss the country’s political situation.

Just moments after their meeting, Mahathir announced in a statement that he had submitted his resignation letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, before announcing that he would relinquish his position as PPBM chairman.

During that period, PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also announced that the party has quit Pakatan Harapan (PH), while several PKR MPs also quit the coalition.

This has strengthened speculations that a new government, comprising Umno, PAS, PPBM, PKR renegades and others in Sabah and Sarawak, would be formed.

Commenting further on the situation, Lim said DAP condemns the treachery of the PH leaders and MPs who are attempting to form a backdoor government to replace PH.

“Such political manipulation has affected the government’s effort to address economic and livelihood issues of the rakyat and Malaysian businesses.”

More to Follow