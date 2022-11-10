Guan Eng: ‘Umno unfit to run the country’

PETALING JAYA: Umno government cannot be entrusted with a mandate to run the country when their leaders are the ones who engineered an early general election to save themselves from corruption cases, says Lim Guan Eng today.

This is despite Malaysia being in the midst of the monsoon period and an economic crisis, the DAP chairman added.

Umno has shown itself to be unfit to govern Malaysia again when Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin admitted that Umno did not know what the King was disappointed about the latest political developments in the country.

“Khaled said that caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will address the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s concerns within the next couple of days. Umno is obviously protesting innocence when they are the source of all the political instability recently,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said he had no choice but to give his consent for the dissolution of Parliament sought by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob due to recent “disappointing” political developments.

Lim also pointed out that the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index(TI-CPI) rankings for Malaysia dropped from 51 in the 2019 TI-CPI Report with 53 points as compared to the current 62 ranking with only 48 points in the latest 2021 Report.

“Umno obviously wanted a snap poll now to avoid the further drop in the 2022 TI-CPI rankings that will be released next year,” he said.