GEORGE TOWN: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has urged party members not to engage with former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak as this would supposedly give him the opportunity to distract global attention from his corruption trial.

“I have received requests from DAP leaders to respond to his outrageous lies, the latest on the proposed Penang undersea tunnel that he claimed cost RM6.3 billion, when the truth is that it was awarded by open tender for RM3.6 billion,“ Lim said in a statement.

“(But) what is the point of responding to the lies of a person who is immoral and unethical that he has no sense of shame that tens of billions of ringgit of the nation’s funds were stolen through 1MDB? And yet he can be proud of his moniker “malu apa bossku”.

According to Lim, Najib has never explained fully the 1MDB scandal, the billions of ringgit in his personal bank account that led to not only corruption charges.

“Najib has also not justified why he approved the payment of RM8.3 billion or 88% for 2 pipeline contracts amounting to RM9.4 billion, even though only 13% of the work was done. Worse, the 13% of work done remains unverified or unaudited.”

To respond will be to fall into his trap to play the victim that he is being attacked by all, Lim said.

“We should (also) accept that Najib has attracted attention because he has become an object of curiosity just like any road accident, horror or tragedy.”

Lim called on his PH colleagues to focus on the rakyat and improve the living standard.

He also called for institutional reforms which promote freedom, justice, rule of law and public integrity.