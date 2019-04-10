Guard arrested for having sex with 13-year-old girl in school

GEORGE TOWN: A security guard at a school was arrested for having sex with a form one pupil at the school’s security hut here.

The pupil, who is a 13-year-old girl, is a minor.

The 24-year-old guard was said to have sex with the pupil after they started a relationship. The married guard was arrested yesterday and will be placed under remand soon.

He is likely to be charged with statuary rape as medical examinations have revealed the girl had sexual intercourse.

The suspect was said to have started to court the girl in February. They were said to have had sex early last month in the security hut at a national school here.

The mother of the girl began to sense something amiss when she caught the guard and her daughter locked in a kiss after school hours.

Her daughter initially denied having sex with the guard but eventually revealed that she did.

Southwest district police head Supt V. Anbalagan has confirmed the case and he urged parents to advise their children to be mindful of the intentions of strangers.