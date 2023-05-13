Guard's motorcycle theft ruse uncovered by eye-in-the-sky

KUANTAN: A security guard apparently thought he could resolve his financial problems by faking his motorcycle theft to claim insurance. But he overlooked one important element - the eye-in-the-sky.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the 33-year-old guard claimed that his motorcycle was stolen after he had parked it behind a shophouse in Genting Permai, Genting Highlands, on Wednesday.

“Police decided to check out the closed-circuit TV camera installed near the premises when there were inconsistencies in the guard’s statement. We found that no motorcycle was stolen from that area,” Zaiham said in a statement today.

“The suspect fabricated the story on motorcycle theft because his machine has broken down and he is in arrears in his monthly instalment payments. He made the police report for the purpose of making insurance claims,” he added.

Zaiham said police had lodged a report against the guard, and he was being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for making a false report. -Bernama