Guard who posted video of suspect defying police arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard who posted a video that showed a Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) personnel allegedly defying the orders of a senior police officer during a landslide in Taman Bukit Permai 2, in Ampang, near here, on Thursday was arrested by police yesterday for alleged drug abuse.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Esha said the 43-year-old suspect who is also a MCDF member and was called in for questioning on Monday evening tested positive for methamphetamine use.

He said the suspect was also held for being in possession of a gambling application in his cellphone.

Mohamad Farouk said the man is under a three-day remand order for investigations on the two offences under laws of the Dangerous Drugs Act and Common Gaming Houses Act.

As for the the main suspect of the case related to the video, he said investigators quizzed a 38-year-old man who is a private secretary at the Prime Minister’s Department and is an assistant commissioner with the MCDF at 8pm on Monday.

Mohamad Farouk said the suspect was freed three hours later after his statement was recorded.

It is learnt that the MCDF assistant commissioner is the person seen in the said video arguing with Mohamad Farouk during the landslide last week.

The 55-second video that was posted in a Facebook account and went viral in the social media showed the man expressing his dissatisfaction after Mohamad Farouk disallowed the MCDF from entering the disaster site where four residents were killed.

Mohamad Farouk, who was the disaster operations commander during the rescue mission, had come to the decision after assessing the the risks and safety in the area.

He had ordered the MCDF teams be disallowed from entering the disaster site as it could compromise the safety and disrupt the work of the Fire and Rescue Department and the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) racing to free the trapped victims in a confined area.

Despite the orders, the MCDF officer had allegedly defied Mohamad Farouk and entered the restricted area without prior permission from police.