Guchil needs mini sports complex, SME hub

KUALA KRAI: Residents in Guchil want a mini sports centre and a business hub for small and medium enterprises to be built in the constituency to encourage young people to be active in sports and venture into business.

Food delivery man Syafiq Azrie Mohd Sayuti, 19, said the lack of sports facilities in the constituency posed a problem for him and his friends to be active in sports.

“There are no proper sports facilities, though we do have a field, it is not suitable for use as a football field,” he told Bernama here.

A private employee, Nursyafreena Rosli, 27, said the location for the building of facilities should be at strategic places where they could be accessed by all the people and should be well-maintained.

Meanwhile, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Guchil seat, Dr Zuber Hassan said among the SME industries that have the potential to be promoted in the constituency are food and handicraft production which are found in Kampung Kenor, Kampung Pahi, Kampung Bahagia and Kampung Mambong.

Zuber will face incumbent assemblyman Hilmi Abdullah, from PAS, in a straight fight for the seat.

In the last general election, Hilmi secured the seat with a majority of 2,279 votes in a four-cornered fight against candidates from BN, PKR and an Independent.-Bernama