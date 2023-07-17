Guest house service helps Ar Rahman Mosque generate income

TUMPAT: The Ar Rahman Mosque in Kubang Batang here has become a tourist attraction not only due to its unique design but also the guest house service offered to help the institution generate income.

Grand Imam of the Ar Rahman Mosque Mat Husin Yusof said the idea of constructing the guest house was proposed during a discussion among the committee members and an engineer in 2017 while the mosque was being built.

“We want a mosque that is people-friendly and has facilities for travellers. At the same time, we want it to be able to generate income. That’s where the idea to build this guest house came from,” he told Bernama.

Mat Husin said the guest house opened its doors to the public in early 2022 after the Ar Rahman Mosque was fully completed.

It is also adjacent to the mosque to provide convenience for guests to join congregational prayers, he said.

The Ar Rahman Mosque guest house has seven rooms available, with the option of a standard room with a double bed and a single bed for RM120, or a premium room with two double beds and a single bed for RM220.

“All rooms are equipped with air conditioning, toilets, water heaters and irons. Guests are only required to go to the reception counter on the ground floor to make a reservation,” he said.

Elaborating, Mat Husin said that the guest house service received an encouraging response, particularly during school and public holidays, and the majority of the guests were from outside Kelantan, including from Thailand.

“So far we have been able to generate thousands of ringgit per month and it is fully used for the mosque’s expenses and management, including to organise religious classes and lectures and make donations to asnaf,” he said.

He added that the mosque plans to create several shop lots and rent other nearby buildings to generate more income.

Meanwhile, Ar Rahman Mosque engineer and construction supervisor Kamarulzaman Salleh said the unique design of the mosque, inspired by the Al-Nabawi Mosque, adds to its appeal.

He said the 34,000 square-foot mosque was built at a cost of RM20 million and was specially designed with high-quality tiles and a unique dome shape, adding that each part of the wall has different designs and colours to provide a refreshing feel.

“Our goal for this mosque is not only to provide comfort but also to create a unique experience for the congregation and attract more visitors.

“The Ar Rahman Mosque’s strategic location and blue-green colour combination makes it visible from three kilometres away, attracting visitors to stop by. This is very much in line with the mosque’s aim to be a destination for Islamic tourism, not just a place of worship,” he said. -Bernama