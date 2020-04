PETALING JAYA: The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has urged the Education Ministry to guide teachers in preparing parents and their schoolgoing children to adjust to life in the “new normal”.

NUTP secretary-general Harry Tan said as the world changes, so will the education sector, once the movement control order (MCO) is lifted.

He said some areas that need to be looked into are cancellation of morning assemblies, postponement of co-curricular activities and the controlling of crowds in school canteens.

“Most important is the new way teachers will have to conduct lessons,” he said yesterday.

He urged the Education Ministry to focus specially on how teachers should practise social distancing while teaching.

Tan highlighted three core issues:

- how will a teacher conduct group activities while maintaining social distancing and yet not lose human interaction;

- how a guidance teacher or counsellor will conduct sessions; and

- how a class can be conducted for optimum benefit while teachers and students wear face masks.

“All concepts of teaching and learning are based on the idea that teachers are facilitators and students are active participants.

“We need to ensure this is not lost,” Tan said.

International Islamic University Malaysia lecturer and psychiatrist Dr Rozanizam Zakaria is convinced that universities should activate the “buddy system” among students to identify those with problems, such as depression.

“The reality is different people have different capabilities of dealing with a crisis,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

He said it was important that students suffering from depression get support.

“The buddy system encourages students to look out for one another.

“It also helps varsity managements to tackle emotional and mental health issues.”

Guide teachers to prepare for the ‘new normal’