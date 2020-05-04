Guidelines for religious activities in mosques and surau completed: Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: Mosques and surau will be re-opened for religious activities once the government is satisfied with the guidelines prepared by the office of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) (Religious Affairs).

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) said the guidelines were prepared by JPM’s Research Unit (Religious Affairs) and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM)’s Research Division.

“The implementation of the guidelines will be subjected to government orders from time to time as well as approval by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council,” he said in a statement today.

He was responding to frequently-asked questions (FAQs) on the prohibition of religious activities in mosques and surau during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Zulkifli said the guidelines have also been presented in the fourth Special Muzakarah Committee Meeting of the National Council for Islamic Affairs on April 30, chaired by Datuk Wan Zahidi Wan Teh and attended by Malaysian muftis and the council’s appointed members.

“The government’s main considerations are the preparedness and optimum technical preparation by all parties, namely the state religious councils and departments as the main authorities in religious affairs in the states, and also best preparation by the mosques and surau,” he said.

The government is still suspending religious activities in mosques and surau during the enforcement of the CMCO which began today, based on consideration by relevant parties.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said, if the guidelines were approved at the federal level, it was still up to the state authorities to implement them.

“Matters pertaining to Islamic affairs are within the scope and jurisdiction of the states under the auspices of the Rulers of the states as stated in Item 1 of the State List of the Ninth Schedule of the Federal Constitution,” he added. - Bernama