Guidelines for school management, operation 4.0 to be announced soon

PUTRAJAYA: The Guidelines for School Management and Operation 4.0 will be announced after the Health Ministry’s (MOH) announcement on the easing of standard operating procedures (SOP), Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) said.

He said the Education Ministry (MOE) wants to ensure that the guidelines is in line with the announcement made by MOH.

“As soon as the Health Ministry makes the announcement, we will co-ordinate the matters discussed with the ministry and announce the guidelines imminently,” he said during his speech at the Ihya Ramadan with the Media event here today.

He also said that the reopening of schools, that began in March, was done with the intention to not shut them again, therefore it needed to be implemented carefully.

“We know many want to see the education sector opened completely. InsyaAllah, we are reopening bit by bit, we only have to take a more cautious approach.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry so when we open, InshaAllah, we can continue to operate and schools need not be closed again,” he added.

On April 17, Radzi was reported to have said that the Guidelines for School Management and Operation 4.0 would be announced this month, and would include co-curricular activities that were previously only allowed in school, besides the use of canteens.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was reported to have said that the easing of several Covid-19 SOPs scheduled to be announced this Wednesday was based on caution and safety to ensure that the government would not slip up and waste its previous efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. - Bernama