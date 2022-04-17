Guidelines for schools management and operation 4.0 to be announced this month

KOTA BHARU: The Guidelines for School Management and Operation 4.0. which is currently in the fine-tuning stage, will be tabled this month, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr. Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOP) on the guidelines took into account the views of all quarters, including the Ministry of Health (MOH), to ensure the safety of teachers and students and protect them from Covid-19.

The SOP also covers is for co -curricular activities, which were only allowed to be held in the school compound previously, he told this to reporters after inspecting the first day of school operation without the rotation system at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Ketereh, here today.

Meanwhile, Radzi said hostel students who are close contacts of Covid-19 patients, but are asymptomatic, do not need to undergo self-quarantine and can attend classes as usual.

“We hope teachers, parents and students will always abide by all the SOPs set by the government so that students can attend classes for face-to-face learning without having to go through the rotation system again,“ he said.

A total of 130,177 students from Group A involving Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Johor started their face-to-face school session today without the rotation system. - Bernama