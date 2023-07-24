Guidelines on granting autonomy to Sixth-Form principal ready by next week

NILAI: Guidelines for the admission of Form Six students by school headmasters, who now have autonomous powers, are expected to be ready next week, said Education director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali (pix).

He said the move is to ensure that each headmaster has sufficient guidelines to assess potential students and make a direct offer to them

. “In the past, we have given headmasters and vocational schools autonomy to admit students to boarding schools.

“Now we are giving priority to students who appeal and will admit them through a direct offer,” he told reporters after opening the 30th National Seminar on Educational Leadership towards Malaysia Madani, here, today.

Yesterday, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the Education Ministry (MoE) has given autonomy to Form Six College principals to conduct the student recruitment process with immediate effect.

Among others, they will be allowed to make direct offers to potential students who need the opportunity to continue their studies, without having to wait for an offer from the ministry as in previous years. -Bernama