Gunung Tahan expedition participant dies

KUANTAN: A businessman who was part of an expedition to Gunung Tahan died while on his way down from the top of the mountain.

The victim, Raja Azlan Shah Raja Abdul Aziz, 51, had claimed to be unwell earlier.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said Raja Azlan Shah from Petaling Jaya in Selangor died at 12.30 in the afternoon, about 13 kilometres from the Kuala Juram entrance which was also the starting point of the climb.

Raja Azlan Shah was part of an 11-man expedition team from Selangor which began their ascend last Saturday (March 12) assisted by two mountain guides. The expedition was supposed to end today.

“According to the guides, Raja Azlan Shah became weak after suffering from diarrhoea for two days which made him unable to eat while on the way down the mountain.

“His worsening condition forced the expedition team to call the Lipis Fire and Rescue Department this morning for help after Raja Azlan Shah was unable to continue his descend,” said Azli in a statement today.

Azli said police quickly requested for a chopper to bring Raja Azlan Shah down but unfortunately it was too late by the time it arrived at the location.

The helicopter that was used to bring Raja Azlan Shah’s body down landed at the Kuala Lipis public field and the victim was immediately brought to the Kuala Lipis Hospital for a post-mortem. - Bernama