Guy Fawkes robbery gang caught by Selangor PDRM

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police made six separate arrests in Klang, Puchong, Selayang and Shah Alam in a 24-hour period on July 27 linked to the ‘The Mask Man’ burglary gang.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief, Datuk Fadzil Ahmat, said they have solved 48 burglary cases with the arrest of the men aged 27 – 31 and described as dangerous because victims were harmed.

“The gang burglarised homes wearing the (V for) Vendetta mask and armed with a pistol or parang (machete).

“They were very dangerous and victims were injured. They were also very slick and changed vehicles to evade capture,” he told a press conference yesterday.

He said police confiscated a Taurus pistol, 16 live bullets and parang among others, as well as nine cars, one of which was reported stolen in Klang.

The gang committed 40 burglaries in Selangor, six in Kuala Lumpur and two in Negri Sembilan with over RM1.5 million in losses suffered.

He said police are investigating if there are more gang members.

The six suspects on two-day remand have a prior criminal record and are being investigated under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code. - Bernama