GVF: Refund mechanics for cancelled performance will be updated

KUALA LUMPUR: Refund mechanics on the cancelled Good Vibes Festival 2023 (GVF 2023) performance, which was supposed to take place until tomorrow, will be updated as soon as possible, according to an official statement from Good Vibes Festival.

The statement said the cancellation was done following the controversial conduct and remarks made by the United Kingdom’s artist Matty Healy from the band The 1975 during their performance at the festival last night.

“The decision adheres to the immediate cancellation directive issued at 1.20 pm today by the Ministry of Communications and Digital.

“The ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws,” the statement read.

Earlier today, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil in a statement announced that he has ordered the immediate cancellation of the GVF 2023 and said the Unity Government’s stance is clear and there would be no compromise with any party that challenges, belittles, or violates Malaysian laws.

Such a decision was announced after Fahmi summoned the organiser of the festival, Future Sound Asia to explain the controversial incident involving the British band during the concert that took place at the Sepang International Circuit.

The media reported that the band’s performance at the festival was cut short after frontman Matt Healy’s disrespectful actions when he was seen performing while holding a bottle of alcohol and slammed Malaysia’s LGBT laws.

Good Vibes Festival in the statement also extended their apology to all ticket holders, vendors, sponsors, and partners.

“We are aware of the time, energy, and effort you have put into making this festival a success, and we value your steadfast support. We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this challenging time,” it said. - Bernama