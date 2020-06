PETALING JAYA: As restrictions begin to ease with the recovery movement control order (RMCO), fitness freaks are returning to the parks for their evening jogs.

On the other hand, not nearly enough of them are going back to the gym.

Entrepreneur Ian Ding, for instance, is still not taking any chances.

“I’m not going in with my eyes closed,” he told theSun recently.

“Keeping fit helps me build my confidence, but I also want to be sure that gyms abide by all the standard operating procedures (SOP) before I make my way back there,” he added.

Like many others, Ding has crafted his own workout regime at home, a routine he has kept since the movement control order was imposed on March 18.

It is people like him that gym operators must convince to make a beeline back to the treadmills and exercise bikes.

Kalairaman Jeyaram, who owns a gym in Shah Alam, is providing personal training to his customers to add value to his services.

“Gyms depend on volume to survive, but now that there are not many clients, I have to find ways to make the experience better for those who come to my gym,” he told theSun.

Gyms work on a membership concept where one pays a fee to use the facilities. However, Kalairaman said since the Covid-19 pandemic began, memberships have dwindled. He claims he has lost more than RM40,000 in the past three months and is now trying to recoup his losses.

In the meantime, he has renegotiated the rental rate with the premises owner. Even so, his monthly overheads come up to RM8,000.

“I am now focusing on one-on-one sessions based on requests from members, but they will have to call for an appointment,” said Kalairaman, who has been in the business for 20 years.

Boxer Aiman Abu Bakar, who owns TAB Fight Club, a gym that specialises in boxing, said he has to work “three times as hard” to recoup the RM40,000 he has lost so far.

He said the ban on contact sports ruled out sparring and the use of paddles and boxing pads, making it difficult for him to operate.

To enable social distancing, he has put a limit on the number of people allowed into his gym at any one time.

Aiman only expects business to pick up again at the end of this year or early next year.

However, it is not all bad news for gym owners. There are many people who are raring to go back to their exercise routines.

Mortgage consultant Danny Yap is confident the gym he goes to already has the SOP in place and that he can exercise safely.

Among the SOP is a requirement for gym operators to clean all exercise equipment after use. Members, or clients, are also required to bring their own towels, Yap said.

Under the RMCO, which came into force last week, people are allowed to engage in non-contact sports using indoor or outdoor facilities.

However, the gym operator has to record the body temperature of every person who walks in.

Social distancing is mandatory and all equipment must be sanitised at least three times a day.

According to statista.com, the fitness segment in Malaysia raked in about US$27 million (RM111 million) in revenue in 2017. Based on an annual growth projection of 16.6%, the forecast for 2021 is US$50 million.