Gyms, football field and futsal centres allowed to operate

PETALING JAYA: Gymnasiums are now allowed to operate as usual in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Senior Minister (Defense) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said during a media conference via live telecast today that the special meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) has considered the appeal made by the Youth and Sports Ministry and thus decided to authorise gyms to operate but to adhere with strict SOPs.

The green light was also given to football fields and futsal centres to operate but only for training purposes and limited up to only 10 participants at a time.

“This will be effective from next Monday (Oct 19) and the guidelines or the SOPs will be announced by the Youth and Sports Ministry later,” he added.