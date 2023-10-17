Hacked FB Page: Perak SPA urges public to refer to official portal

IPOH: The Perak Public Services Commission (SPA) has announced that its Facebook page, which was hacked yesterday, is no longer its official platform and advised the public to visit its official website for the latest updates.

In a statement on its website https://spa.perak.gov.my/, the Perak SPA also mentioned that it had taken appropriate action to ensure the disruption does not continue.

“This office understands the concerns expressed by many parties regarding the matter.

“We have taken appropriate action and the matter is currently under the jurisdiction of the relevant authorities,” the statement read.

Yesterday, the Perak SPA announced in a statement that its official Facebook page had been hacked by an irresponsible party at around noon. - Bernama