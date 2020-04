PETALING JAYA: PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) has been appointed Malaysia’s special envoy to the Middle East with rank of minister.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had agreed to the appointment.

Abdul Hadi is Marang MP and was Terrenganu mentri besar from 1999 until 2004.

He has previously held various international positions including being vice-president of the Union of World Muslim scholars.

He was also listed as one of the 500 influential Muslims in the world in the “Preaching and Spiritual Leadership” category by The Royal Islamic Strategic studies based in Jordan in 2016.