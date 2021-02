KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19: PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) today after being admitted there last Monday (Feb 15).

In a Facebook posting, Abdul Hadi expressed his gratitude to the doctors and staff at the Putrajaya Hospital Emergency Unit and IJN for their efficiency and high professionalism, and to all who have prayed for his health.

“During the treatment period, I have been following the local and international development especially on the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme and the National Unity Policy which were launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, besides other measures to prevent COVID-19 and revive the country’s economy.

“Hopefully, everything can be achieved with the support from all,” he wrote.

It was reported that the Marang Member of Parliament was admitted to the Putrajaya Hospital for shortness of breath before he was transferred to IJN for further treatment on Monday.- Bernama